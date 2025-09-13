Football dynasty: Marcus and Kephren Thuram both score in head-to-head clash

A family duel in Serie A.

Details: A unique event unfolded in the match between Juventus and Inter—two brothers, Marcus and Kephren Thuram, sons of legendary French defender Lilian Thuram, both found the net on the same pitch.

First, Inter striker Marcus Thuram opened the scoring, putting the guests in front. Later, his younger brother Kephren, playing for Juventus, responded with a precise finish to level the match.

This is how Marcus Thuram and Kephren Thuram celebrated their goals against each other tonight.



The dream of every brothers! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yk297zyUUb — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 13, 2025

The match ended with a dramatic 4-3 victory for the Old Lady, with Adjic netting the decisive goal deep into stoppage time.

Reminder: The Derby d'Italia also featured a historic first, as a referee body camera was used during the match.