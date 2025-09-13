RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Football dynasty: Marcus and Kephren Thuram both score in head-to-head clash

Football dynasty: Marcus and Kephren Thuram both score in head-to-head clash

A family duel in Serie A.
Football news Today, 15:56
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: A unique event unfolded in the match between Juventus and Inter—two brothers, Marcus and Kephren Thuram, sons of legendary French defender Lilian Thuram, both found the net on the same pitch.

First, Inter striker Marcus Thuram opened the scoring, putting the guests in front. Later, his younger brother Kephren, playing for Juventus, responded with a precise finish to level the match.

The match ended with a dramatic 4-3 victory for the Old Lady, with Adjic netting the decisive goal deep into stoppage time.

Reminder: The Derby d'Italia also featured a historic first, as a referee body camera was used during the match.

