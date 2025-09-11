Prediction on game Atalanta Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.54 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 14, 2025, the third round of Italy’s Serie A will see Atalanta face off against Lecce. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet focusing on one team’s scoring potential in this clash.

Atalanta

After a brilliant previous season—finishing third and earning a coveted Champions League spot—Atalanta enters the new campaign with high expectations. However, the start hasn’t been smooth: the team is still searching for its first win after two rounds. At home against newly-promoted Pisa, Atalanta drew 1-1, and then repeated the same result away at Parma. As a result, the club sits 11th in the table.

Home form has been less than inspiring: Atalanta are winless in their last two games at their own stadium, including the tail-end of last season. Head-to-head encounters with Lecce have also been tricky—of the last five meetings in Bergamo, Atalanta claimed two victories, drew twice, and suffered one defeat. In three of those five matches, both teams found the net.

Lecce

As for Lecce, last season was a fight for survival, with safety only secured in the closing rounds. Vital 1-0 wins over Torino and Lazio allowed them to leapfrog Empoli and stay up in Serie A. Lecce’s attack was especially lackluster: just 27 goals scored—the worst tally in the league. Even relegated Monza netted more.

This season’s start has also been challenging for Lecce. They opened with a 2-0 Coppa Italia win over Juve Stabia, but are yet to taste success in the league. The first round against Genoa ended in a goalless draw, and in their first home match of the season, Lecce fell 0-2 to AC Milan. That leaves them 17th in the table with just one point and still searching for their first league goal.

Head-to-heads with Atalanta have been particularly tough for Lecce. In their last four meetings, Lecce failed to win—suffering three defeats and one draw, conceding in every match.

Probable lineups

Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Zalewski, Pasalic, de Ketelaere, Sulemana, Krstovic.

Carnesecchi, Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Zalewski, Pasalic, de Ketelaere, Sulemana, Krstovic. Lecce: Falcone, Danilo Veiga, Thiago Gabriel, Gaspar, Gallo, Berisha, Koulibaly, Ramadani, Pierotti, Camarda, Tete.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Atalanta are winless in their last 5 matches.

Both teams have scored in 9 of Atalanta’s last 10 matches.

Lecce are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 games.

4 of Lecce’s last 5 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Atalanta have won 3 of their last 4 head-to-head encounters.

Atalanta vs Lecce match prediction

Atalanta approach this match as clear favorites, driven by a strong desire to claim their first win of the season—especially in front of their home fans. Lecce, meanwhile, have started shakily and are yet to score this season. Given that a single goal hasn’t been enough for Atalanta to secure victory in previous meetings, expect them to push forward aggressively, looking to score more and finally notch up that elusive first win in the league. My pick for this match: Atalanta individual total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.54.