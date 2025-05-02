RU RU ES ES FR FR
He's back. Erling Haaland named in the squad for the match

Football news Today, 13:51
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Friday, April 2, Manchester City will play their Premier League Matchday 35 fixture against Wolverhampton. It’s already confirmed: Haaland is on the verge of making his return to the pitch.

Details: The Norwegian striker suffered an injury in early April and missed a month of action. However, he’s now fully fit and ready to get back into the game. Haaland has been included in the squad for the match against Wolverhampton, but he’ll start the game on the bench.

This season, Haaland has played 28 Premier League matches for City, scoring 21 goals. Across all competitions, he’s netted 30 times.

By the way, this summer Manchester City and Liverpool are set to battle for the signing of Cambiaso. Both clubs are seeking to strengthen on the right and left flanks of defense, and the 25-year-old Italian is capable of performing effectively on both sides.

Reminder: Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has a real chance to leave Manchester City this summer. A year ago, he attracted significant interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, and now, representatives from that country remain among the contenders.

