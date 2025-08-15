RU RU ES ES FR FR
“He’s a floater”: Marcus Rashford sums up his Barcelona teammates in one word

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford sat down with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards for a recording of the podcast The Rest Is Football. During the session, he was also challenged to describe his new Barcelona teammates in just one word each. The official Barcelona Instagram account shared the entertaining video.

As part of the segment, Lineker would call out the names of Barcelona players, and Rashford would sum them up with a single word. The results were pretty amusing. Rashford called Yamal “special,” dubbed Lewandowski “classy,” described Gavi as “fiery,” and for some reason, labeled Fermín López a “floater.”

It’s worth noting that, despite high hopes for him to quickly cement his place in the squad, Marcus may miss at least Barcelona’s La Liga opener. Due to the club’s well-known registration issues, he might not be cleared in time for the match against Mallorca, which the Catalans play on August 16.

