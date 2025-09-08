RU RU ES ES FR FR
Here we go! Yacine Adli moves to Al-Shabab

"Rossoneri" bid farewell to their midfielder.
Football news Today, 16:39
Yassin Adli during his performances for Fiorentina Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

A new chapter awaits the 25-year-old Frenchman.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on his X social media page, AC Milan’s 25-year-old holding midfielder Yacine Adli is set to join Saudi side Al-Shabab.

The reported fee is €7 million, with additional bonuses heading Milan’s way. Adli is preparing to sign a contract until June 2028 and is already en route for his medical examination.

Yacine Adli joined Milan from Bordeaux in 2021 for €9 million, but struggled to cement a starting spot for the Rossoneri, making just 39 appearances with 1 goal and 2 assists during his tenure.

Last season, Adli played for Fiorentina on loan, featuring in 35 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 7 assists.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at €11 million.

Reminder: New experience! Ismaël Bennacer moves to Dinamo Zagreb

