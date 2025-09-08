Here we go! Yacine Adli moves to Al-Shabab

"Rossoneri" bid farewell to their midfielder.

A new chapter awaits the 25-year-old Frenchman.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on his X social media page, AC Milan’s 25-year-old holding midfielder Yacine Adli is set to join Saudi side Al-Shabab.

The reported fee is €7 million, with additional bonuses heading Milan’s way. Adli is preparing to sign a contract until June 2028 and is already en route for his medical examination.

Yacine Adli joined Milan from Bordeaux in 2021 for €9 million, but struggled to cement a starting spot for the Rossoneri, making just 39 appearances with 1 goal and 2 assists during his tenure.

Last season, Adli played for Fiorentina on loan, featuring in 35 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 7 assists.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at €11 million.

🚨🇸🇦 Yacine Adli from AC Milan to Al Shabab, here we go! Verbal agreement done and player authorized to travel.



€7m package add-ons included to Milan, Adli on his way to medical. Contract until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/BhAwsfdTY9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2025

