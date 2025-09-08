RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cape Verde vs Cameroon: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 9, 2025

Cape Verde vs Cameroon: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 9, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Cape Verde vs Cameroon prediction Denis Poroy/Getty Images
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.72
On September 9, in the eighth round of World Cup qualification, Cape Verde will take on Cameroon. Read on for team insights and a look at how this pivotal match might unfold.

See also: Uganda vs Somalia: prediction and betting tips for the match, September 8, 2025

Match preview

Cape Verde sits atop Group D with 16 points from seven matches, narrowly edging Cameroon by a single point. In their latest outing, the team secured a crucial 2-0 away victory over Mauritius, courtesy of goals from Jovane Cabral and Diney Borges. The "Sharks" have been on a roll in 2025, recording four wins and two draws, with an aggregate score of 10:3.

Under Pedro Leitão, Cape Verde displays disciplined, compact football. The team defends effectively, stays composed in key moments, averages around 1-1.5 goals per match, and rarely concedes more than one. On home turf, the "Blue Sharks" are particularly dangerous, executing swift counterattacks and set pieces with precision.

Cameroon occupies second place in the group with 15 points and remains the only unbeaten side in qualifying: four wins and three draws. In their most recent match, the "Lions" cruised past Eswatini 3-0, with goals from N'Koudou, Avom, and an own goal. Cameroon has also shown consistency this year, winning three of their last five matches and drawing twice. In this run, Marc Brys' men have conceded just two goals while scoring ten.

This squad is built on a balance between attack and defense. Cameroon likes to control possession, works the flanks aggressively, and presses opponents in midfield. The team places particular emphasis on physical strength and features a roster packed with high-intensity players.

This clash promises to be decisive in the race for a direct World Cup spot: Cape Verde leads, but Cameroon is just a point behind and has been impressively consistent. Their first group meeting ended in a convincing 4-1 win for Cameroon, and Cape Verde will be determined not to let that scenario repeat itself.

Probable lineups

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Borges, Lopes, Cabral, Moreira, Lenini, Monteiro, Semedo, Livramento, Jovane, Semedo V.

Cameroon: Onana, Nagida, Avom, Ngadu, Boyomo, Ongla, Anguissa, Aboubakar, Mbeumo, N'Koudou, Ngamaleu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings between these teams, there have been two draws, two wins for Cameroon, and one for Cape Verde
  • Cape Verde has won four of their last six matches
  • Cameroon has won three of five matches this year

Prediction

This match could prove decisive in the battle for top spot in the group. Cape Verde has been playing quality football, but Cameroon handled its rivals comfortably at home in the first round. Expect a more cautious approach from the "Blue Sharks," while Cameroon is likely to press forward with aggressive attacking play. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Cameroon with odds of 1.72.

