"Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada

Thomas Müller has decided to leave Bayern Munich after last season, but the German icon isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet—he’ll continue his career in North America.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano delivered his trademark "here we go" on the legendary German’s move to Vancouver Whitecaps. The transfer deal is already finalized. Thomas Müller has signed a two-year contract and will continue his career in MLS as planned.

Earlier reports indicated that Müller was weighing options between several clubs, including Los Angeles FC and FC Cincinnati.

Currently, Vancouver Whitecaps sit second in the Western Conference standings. After 24 matches, the team has collected 45 points and trails the leader by just one point.

Reminder: With a year to go before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA vice president and CONCACAF president warned that any possible relocation of the Vancouver Whitecaps would be a serious blow for the city and Canadian football.