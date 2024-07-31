HERE WE GO. The best striker in La Liga is transferring to Roma

The transfer saga surrounding the best striker in La Liga, Artem Dovbyk, has finally come to an end. The Ukrainian has chosen his new club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dovbyk has selected Roma, and a verbal agreement between the clubs has been reached. The final details of the €34 million deal and add-ons are being finalized. Dovbyk only wanted to join Roma and is ready to sign a five-year contract. The player will arrive in Rome tomorrow.

It is worth noting that Roma recently struggled to meet Girona's financial demands. The Roman club was willing to offer €30 million plus €5 million in bonuses, while the Catalan club demanded €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Atlético Madrid were also interested in Dovbyk, but the Ukrainian's representative Oleksiy Lyundovskyy said in a commentary to the Ukrainian media that the Colchoneros did not provide good financial terms.