Here we go! Samuel Chukwueze moves to English side Fulham!

Everything is already settled!

This will be the player's first experience in the Premier League.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media X, 26-year-old Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze will soon join English club Fulham.

Reports indicate that Samuel will spend the upcoming season in the Premier League on loan, but Fulham will have an option to buy the player if needed. The total deal could be worth around €26 million.

Chukwueze has already completed his medical and is now at Fulham’s training ground, waiting for the clubs to finalize all the details and make the official transfer announcement.

Last season, Chukwueze played 36 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Milan runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values the player at €10 million.

