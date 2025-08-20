"Here we go". Renatu Veiga set to continue his career in Spain

Renatu Veiga never managed to become a key figure for the current Chelsea side or its head coach. Eager for regular game time, he will pursue his career in another league.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark "here we go" on the Portuguese midfielder’s move to Villarreal. This is not a loan, but a full transfer, with Chelsea receiving €29.5 million. The deal also includes a sell-on clause for a percentage of any future transfer. For Villarreal, this marks a record signing.

It has also emerged that Bayern Munich showed interest in Garnacho, but the Argentine himself declined a move to Germany. Garnacho is determined to stay in England and is targeting a switch exclusively to Chelsea.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that fans clearly do not want to see Garnacho at Manchester United, as a banner featuring the Argentine near Old Trafford sparked a wave of controversy.