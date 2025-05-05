Here we go! Jorginho moves to Flamengo from Arsenal

Arsenal's central midfielder Jorginho will leave the club this summer, and his next destination has already been revealed.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Jorginho has agreed personal terms with Flamengo.

The 33-year-old midfielder has reached an agreement with the red-and-blacks on a three-year contract. An official announcement is expected soon.

Jorginho will depart Arsenal as a free agent, with his contract with the Gunners expiring in June.

Jorginho will represent Flamengo at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

