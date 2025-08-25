Here we go! Jan Ziolkowski joins Roma
The young Pole is set to become part of the Giallorossi.
Details: Today, renowned insider Fabrizio Romano issued his trademark Here we go regarding the transfer of 20-year-old Polish defender Jan Ziolkowski from Legia Warsaw to AS Roma.
The reported transfer fee is €6 million, with additional bonuses for Legia in case of a future resale. Bundesliga clubs also showed strong interest in Ziolkowski, but the young defender has opted for a move to Rome.
Ziolkowski is a product of Legia's academy, and this transfer marks the first major move of his career. Last season, he featured in 28 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with Legia runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €4 million.
Reminder: Welcome to Rome! Official: Leon Bailey is a Roma player