Here we go! Jan Ziolkowski joins Roma

The young Pole is set to become part of the Giallorossi.

Details: Today, renowned insider Fabrizio Romano issued his trademark Here we go regarding the transfer of 20-year-old Polish defender Jan Ziolkowski from Legia Warsaw to AS Roma.

The reported transfer fee is €6 million, with additional bonuses for Legia in case of a future resale. Bundesliga clubs also showed strong interest in Ziolkowski, but the young defender has opted for a move to Rome.

Ziolkowski is a product of Legia's academy, and this transfer marks the first major move of his career. Last season, he featured in 28 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with Legia runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €4 million.

🚨🟡🔴 Jan Ziolkowski to AS Roma, here we go! Deal agreed with Legia Warsaw for €6m fee plus sell-on clause.



Ziolkowski only wanted AS Roma despite bids from Germany and the agreement is now done.



Exclusive story from July, confirmed 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/lNay7zQ7Kw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

