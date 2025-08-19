RU RU ES ES FR FR
Here we go! Claudio Echeverri joins Bayer

The deal will be a loan move.
Football news Today, 08:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Here we go! Claudio Echeverri joins Bayer https://x.com/FabrizioRomano

The young wonderkid is set to gain valuable experience in the Bundesliga.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on X, 19-year-old Manchester City attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri will soon become part of the "Pharmacists" on a loan deal.

It's reported that there is no buy option included, which essentially guarantees Echeverri's return to City, but Leverkusen will cover his wages during the loan.

Echeverri is set to undergo his medical this evening, after which the move will be officially announced.

Echeverri is a product of Argentine side River Plate, from whom he joined City last year for €18.5 million. The young Argentine has made just 3 appearances for Manchester City's first team, scoring one goal.

Reminder: Replacement for Savinho. Manchester City are interested in Rodrigo

