Here we go! Claudio Echeverri joins Bayer

The young wonderkid is set to gain valuable experience in the Bundesliga.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on X, 19-year-old Manchester City attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri will soon become part of the "Pharmacists" on a loan deal.

It's reported that there is no buy option included, which essentially guarantees Echeverri's return to City, but Leverkusen will cover his wages during the loan.

Echeverri is set to undergo his medical this evening, after which the move will be officially announced.

Echeverri is a product of Argentine side River Plate, from whom he joined City last year for €18.5 million. The young Argentine has made just 3 appearances for Manchester City's first team, scoring one goal.

