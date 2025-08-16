Here we go! Arnaud Kalimuendo joins Nottingham!

23-year-old French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo is set to join Nottingham Forest!

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Rennes and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of the young forward. The clubs have settled on a fee of €31.5 million for the France international. The player will sign a five-year personal contract. Next week, Kalimuendo is scheduled to undergo all necessary medical tests before putting pen to paper with the club.

Worth noting: Deportivo Alaves vs Levante prediction and betting tips 16 Аugust 2025



Last season, Kalimuendo made his mark as a dynamic and clinical striker: he featured in 34 matches for Rennes, scoring 18 goals and providing 4 assists. The statistical portal Transfermarkt values the player at €22 million.



See also: Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?