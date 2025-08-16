RU RU ES ES FR FR
Here we go! Arnaud Kalimuendo joins Nottingham!

The 23-year-old striker will join the English Premier League club
Transfer news Today, 08:51
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Arnaud Kalimuendo celebrates his goal Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

23-year-old French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo is set to join Nottingham Forest!

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Rennes and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of the young forward. The clubs have settled on a fee of €31.5 million for the France international. The player will sign a five-year personal contract. Next week, Kalimuendo is scheduled to undergo all necessary medical tests before putting pen to paper with the club.

Last season, Kalimuendo made his mark as a dynamic and clinical striker: he featured in 34 matches for Rennes, scoring 18 goals and providing 4 assists. The statistical portal Transfermarkt values the player at €22 million.

