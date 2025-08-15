RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Alaves vs Levante: who will kick off the season with a win?

Alaves vs Levante: who will kick off the season with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Alaves vs Levante prediction Photo: https://x.com/Alaves
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves Schedule Deportivo Alaves News Deportivo Alaves Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
16 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Vitoria, Estadio Mendizorroza
Levante
Levante Levante Schedule Levante News Levante Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.1
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the opening round of Spain's La Liga, Alaves face off against Levante. The clash is set for Saturday, August 16, at 21:30 Central European Time, and I’ve got a bet lined up for this encounter.

Alaves vs Levante: match preview

Last season, Alaves finished in the bottom half of the standings, ending up just a few points clear of the relegation zone. Over 38 rounds, the team collected 42 points—just two ahead of the drop. In the final three matches, Alaves picked up two wins and a draw, which was enough to secure their top-flight status. During the summer break, they played five friendlies, with inconsistent results: two victories, two draws, and one defeat. Notably, Alaves failed to score in their last three games.

Levante, meanwhile, competed in the second division last season and found themselves in the thick of the promotion battle. The club racked up 79 points, finishing two ahead of second place and four ahead of the teams in third and fourth. In preseason, Levante played six friendlies, losing just once, drawing twice, and winning three times. The squad has been bolstered by several newcomers, and their main task this season is to stay in La Liga—a goal shared by Alaves.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Alaves are winless in their last three matches: two defeats and a draw.
  • Levante have lost just once in their last ten outings.
  • Alaves have failed to score in their previous three games.
  • The past three head-to-head encounters have all ended in draws after 90 minutes.

Probable lineups

  • Alaves: Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Garcés, Enríquez; Ibañez, Blanco; Vicente, Guridi, Aleñá; Díaz
  • Levante: Cunat; Elgezabal, Fuente, Cabello; Toljan, Martínez, Rey, Sánchez; Romero, Koyalipu, Brugue

Prediction

Both teams are eager to start the season on a positive note, so expect a tense battle. The last three meetings between these sides have all ended in draws, and that result looks likely once again. My tip: back a draw in the Alaves vs Levante match at odds of 3.1.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.1
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Guinea vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Guinea vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.69 Algeria Recommended 1xBet
Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025 Sonnenhof Grossaspach Odds: 1.95 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now 1xBet
FC Guetersloh vs Union Berlin prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Gütersloh vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 FC Guetersloh Odds: 1.6 Union Berlin Bet now Mostbet
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction Cincinnati Open WTA Today, 12:30 Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 15, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.71 Elena Rybakina Recommended Melbet
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia? Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 Catanzaro Bet now 1xBet
Niger vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Niger vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025 Niger Odds: 1.64 South Africa Bet now Mostbet
Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.62 National Bank Recommended 1xBet
Al Ahly SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Al Ahly vs Pharco: Will Al Ahly secure their first win of the season? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.73 Pharco FC Bet now Mostbet
Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 16 aug 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 2.26 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Sandhausen vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025 Sandhausen Odds: 1.68 RB Leipzig Recommended 1xBet
SV Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.08.2025 SV Hemelingen Odds: 1.65 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Hansa Rostock vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Hansa Rostock vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025 Hansa Rostock Odds: 1.62 Hoffenheim Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores