In the opening round of Spain's La Liga, Alaves face off against Levante. The clash is set for Saturday, August 16, at 21:30 Central European Time, and I’ve got a bet lined up for this encounter.

Alaves vs Levante: match preview

Last season, Alaves finished in the bottom half of the standings, ending up just a few points clear of the relegation zone. Over 38 rounds, the team collected 42 points—just two ahead of the drop. In the final three matches, Alaves picked up two wins and a draw, which was enough to secure their top-flight status. During the summer break, they played five friendlies, with inconsistent results: two victories, two draws, and one defeat. Notably, Alaves failed to score in their last three games.

Levante, meanwhile, competed in the second division last season and found themselves in the thick of the promotion battle. The club racked up 79 points, finishing two ahead of second place and four ahead of the teams in third and fourth. In preseason, Levante played six friendlies, losing just once, drawing twice, and winning three times. The squad has been bolstered by several newcomers, and their main task this season is to stay in La Liga—a goal shared by Alaves.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Alaves are winless in their last three matches: two defeats and a draw.

Levante have lost just once in their last ten outings.

Alaves have failed to score in their previous three games.

The past three head-to-head encounters have all ended in draws after 90 minutes.

Probable lineups

Alaves: Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Garcés, Enríquez; Ibañez, Blanco; Vicente, Guridi, Aleñá; Díaz

Levante: Cunat; Elgezabal, Fuente, Cabello; Toljan, Martínez, Rey, Sánchez; Romero, Koyalipu, Brugue

Prediction

Both teams are eager to start the season on a positive note, so expect a tense battle. The last three meetings between these sides have all ended in draws, and that result looks likely once again. My tip: back a draw in the Alaves vs Levante match at odds of 3.1.