Helped demolish Japan. Zachary Porthen becomes the youngest player in Springboks history
A debut to remember
Other Sports News Today, 14:13Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/loverugbyworld
The Springboks delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Japan in the opening match of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour at Wembley Stadium in London.
The South Africans, fresh off defending their Rugby Championship title, reaffirmed their supremacy—their attack looked powerful and cohesive, while Japan simply couldn't keep up with the pace.
Notably, this match marked the debut of former youth team captain Zachary Porthen, who became the youngest player ever to wear the Springboks jersey.