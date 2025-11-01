Helped demolish Japan. Zachary Porthen becomes the youngest player in Springboks history

A debut to remember

The Springboks delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Japan in the opening match of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

The South Africans, fresh off defending their Rugby Championship title, reaffirmed their supremacy—their attack looked powerful and cohesive, while Japan simply couldn't keep up with the pace.

The Springboks are off the mark in the November Internationals 🇿🇦✅#RSAvJAP | #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/THuxRtv1tk — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 1, 2025

Notably, this match marked the debut of former youth team captain Zachary Porthen, who became the youngest player ever to wear the Springboks jersey.

What a special day for 21-year-old Zachary Porthen, who will become the youngest prop to make his Test debut for the #Springboks in the professional era today 🤝#ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvJAP pic.twitter.com/Aqq8c02Ylp — Springboks (@Springboks) November 1, 2025