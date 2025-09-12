He'll have to come back! Juventus finds a new sporting director

The specialist has already worked within the Old Lady’s structure before.

The final decision is expected to be made this autumn.

Details: According to renowned insider Nicolò Schira on social network X, Turin’s Juventus has set its sights on Marco Ottolini, who is currently working at Genoa.

For now, the general director of the Old Lady remains 52-year-old Damien Comolli, appointed this June, but his tenure can hardly be called full-fledged.

It’s also reported that Juventus’s shortlist includes two foreign professionals whose names are not being disclosed at the moment.

Ottolini previously worked at Juventus from 2018 to 2022, where he was responsible for loaned players and also served as a scout for the team. After his contract with Juve expired, Marco moved to Genoa’s structure, where he continues to work today.

#Genoa’s sporting director Marco #Ottolini is among the candidates for #Juventus’s sporting director role. In #Juve’s short list there are also two foreign professional profiles. Expected a decision within the end of October. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 12, 2025

