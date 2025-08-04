Heading home soon. Yamal shares new photo from Korea ahead of final match in Asian tour

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is spending his final day on the Asian tour with the team, where they’ve been playing friendly matches against local clubs. The Spanish youngster posted a fitting photo on his Instagram page.

Yamal shared a picture posing with a backpack and suitcase, captioned “Last day in Korea.” Today, the Catalans will play their last match of the Asian tour against South Korea’s Daegu, after which they’ll head home.

As a reminder, before this, Barcelona played two friendlies against Japan’s Vissel Kobe and South Korea’s Seoul. The Catalans sealed convincing victories in both encounters, with Yamal netting a brace against Seoul.

It’s also worth noting that there’s less than two weeks left until Barcelona’s official season kickoff. The Catalan club will open their La Liga campaign on August 16 against Mallorca.