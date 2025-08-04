RU RU ES ES FR FR
Trendsetter. Lamine Yamal posts new personal photo in a stylish outfit

A fan of fashionable clothing
Lifestyle Today, 04:15
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal on his birthday Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal keeps wowing his followers by sharing photos in trendy outfits. The footballer posted a new snap on his Instagram page, showing off his latest look.

Yamal shared a mirror selfie, capturing his fashionable ensemble. The Spaniard clearly enjoys dressing with style and flair, regularly showcasing his fashion sense to fans.

As a reminder, Barcelona will play their final match of the Asian tour today. The Catalans face local side Daegu in Korea. Previously, they took part in two friendlies—playing Vissel Kobe in Japan and then facing Seoul in Korea.

Yamal featured in both matches and made his mark against the Koreans by netting a brace.

Upon returning to Spain, Barcelona will play one more friendly against Italian side Como on August 10. Then, on August 16, the team kicks off their La Liga campaign with a clash against Mallorca.

