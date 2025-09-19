He won't follow in his father's footsteps. Luca Zidane changes football nationality

Aims to play at the World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane's son, Luca, never managed to shine either at Real Madrid or with the French national team. His departure from the Santiago Bernabéu is already in the past, but the goalkeeper has now taken an even more radical step.

Details: According to Reuters, the 27-year-old shot-stopper, who currently plays for Spain's Granada, has switched his footballing nationality. Previously, he represented France at youth level, but has now decided to join the Algeria national team at the senior level.

The Algerian federation is looking to bolster its goalkeeping ranks: over the past year, the team has fielded four different keepers in official matches, and now Zidane could become another valuable option.

Reminder: He is eligible to play for Algeria through his father, whose parents hail from the country's Kabylie region. Algeria is expected to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, where Luca could follow in his father's footsteps and compete on football's biggest stage.