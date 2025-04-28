RU RU ES ES FR FR
He wants to play for Chelsea. John Obi Mikel assesses Osimhen's transfer prospects to Chelsea

Football news Today, 02:31
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the summer of 2024, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen almost made a move to Chelsea, but the transfer fell through at the last moment. However, a London legend believes the transfer is still possible.

Details: In an interview with beIN SPORTS, former midfielder John Obi Mikel stated that Victor Osimhen wants to join Chelsea. He is aware of where the negotiations stalled last summer, and in Mikel's opinion, this situation is easily fixable.

Quote: "He wants to play for Chelsea. I know where we left off in terms of the contract, I know where we stand. It's easy to resolve because we did all the hard work last summer," commented the former Chelsea midfielder.

By the way, the Blues have already contacted Gittens and are ready to offer him a salary of 6-7 million euros per year, which is twice his current salary in Dortmund.

Reminder: Chelsea has identified the positions they plan to strengthen. Several players have also been named as potential transfer targets.

