He used to support Palestine. Defender of Bayern met with the Jewish community

Football news Today, 04:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Bayern defender Noussair Mazraoui has recently met with representatives of the Jewish community in Munich.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, it took place last week, although this became known only now.

According to the source, Mazraoui initiated this meeting.

In addition to him, Bayern General Director Jan-Christian Dreesen met with representatives of the Jewish community. The Jewish community was represented at the negotiations by the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Charlotte Knobloch, and politician Peter Guttmann.

The source writes that the parties had an open and confidential conversation. At the same time, Bayern refused to disclose information about the content and results of the meeting.

It is reasonable to mention that Mazraoui unexpectedly supported Palestine at the beginning of the war in Israel. In particular, he expressed support for the Hamas militants who started the war.

