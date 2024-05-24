He is simply unrecognisable now! Salah shocked with his new look

After the match against Wolverhampton (2-0), Liverpool went on break, preparing for the new season under the leadership of Arne Slot.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah decided to make a dramatic change to his appearance during his vacation. Today, the Egyptian footballer posted a photo where he is almost unrecognizable, having shaved off his iconic curls and now sporting a nearly bald look.

Notably, even in his youth, when Salah played for Basel and El Mokawloon, he had more hair on his head compared to now.

In the recently concluded season, Salah played 44 matches across all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 14 assists.