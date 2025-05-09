"He is ready." Guardiola announces Haaland's return
Today, 12:07
Stu Forster/Getty Images
Tomorrow, Manchester City will travel to face Southampton in the 36th round of the English Premier League, and this fixture could witness a highly anticipated comeback.
Details: At the pre-match press conference, Man City head coach Pep Guardiola revealed that the team's top scorer, Erling Haaland, is ready to take the pitch.
Quote:
"He is ready. He is ready, he is fit. Will he start? We'll decide tomorrow."
The Norwegian goal machine for Man City has not played since March 30, when he suffered a knee injury during the FA Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth.
This season, Haaland has netted 30 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.
Reminder: Earlier today, it was reported that Kevin De Bruyne's wife was spotted in Naples.
