New club chosen? Kevin De Bruyne’s wife spotted in Naples

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is set to leave the club this summer after a legendary decade-long spell. Speculation is swirling about the Belgian’s next destination, with Napoli emerging as one of the frontrunners for his signature.

Now, Belgian outlet HLN has added fuel to the fire by reporting that De Bruyne’s wife, Michele Lacroix, was spotted in Naples, apparently searching for a new family home.

This development strengthens rumors that De Bruyne could be heading to Italy this summer to join Napoli. Adding to the intrigue, Romelu Lukaku—De Bruyne’s long-time teammate from the Belgian national team—currently plays for the Neapolitan side.

However, some suggest Michele Lacroix’s trip may be unrelated to any potential transfer. It’s worth noting that Kevin and Michele were married in 2017 in Sorrento, a town on the peninsula further along the Bay of Naples, so their ties to the area may simply be rooted in fond memories.

Let’s not forget, De Bruyne’s trophy haul with Manchester City includes the 2023 Champions League, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups.