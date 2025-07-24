RU RU ES ES FR FR
"He is hungry for football." Rice unimpressed by the fuss over Madueke's move to Arsenal

Believes he has something to prove.
Football news Today, 08:58
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

The transfer of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke to Arsenal sparked a lot of discontent among Gunners fans. However, current team leader Declan Rice doesn't understand the critical outcry directed at his new teammate.

Details: Rice admitted he wasn't pleased with all the chatter surrounding the transfer, insisting that Madueke is hungry for football and eager to prove his worth.

Quote: "There was a lot of talk around his transfer. To be honest—I didn't like it. But I know how motivated he is. I've spoken to him, and you'll see what he can do this season. As footballers, as those who've played with him, we know the quality he brings. He is really hungry for football, he wants to prove to everyone what he's capable of—and you'll see that.

He has a real hunger inside. I think he'll surprise a lot of people, and I can't wait for him to join us. He truly loves football, he sets the bar high for himself—and that's what surprised me most about him. And when I saw him in training, as soon as he gets the ball—he immediately tries to take on his marker. He's very charged and direct," Rice told Sky Sports.

