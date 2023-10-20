RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news He is capable of performing at a significantly higher level. Ten Hag has faith in Onana

Football news Today, 17:40
Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, has shown support for goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has faced relentless criticism.

"He, and we, are aware that he will start performing at a much higher level. Like any player transitioning to the Premier League, he needs time for integration. But he must prove himself. Important Manchester United goalkeepers, such as Peter Schmeichel and David De Gea, didn't start off particularly well either. Andre should be aware of a bit of history," Erik ten Hag stated, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Andre Onana has replaced David De Gea as the first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United. The "Red Devils" chose not to extend the contract of the Spanish goalkeeper. At the moment, they may have reasons to regret that decision. Andre Onana has conceded 18 goals in 10 matches for Manchester United, with some of them primarily attributed to his performance. Nevertheless, David De Gea conceded 17 goals in his first 10 matches for Manchester United, only one goal less than Onana. De Gea spent 12 seasons with the "Red Devils," and he was beloved by the fans.

It was previously announced that three Manchester United players have recovered from injuries.

