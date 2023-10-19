RU RU NG NG
Three Manchester United footballers have successfully recuperated from their injuries

Three Manchester United footballers have successfully recuperated from their injuries

Football news Today, 18:05
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Three Manchester United footballers have successfully recuperated from their injuries Photo: championat.com/Author Unknown

Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon, and Sofyan Amrabat all participated in today's Manchester United training session. All three trained without restrictions within the general group.

This is exceedingly positive news for Manchester United, as a significant number of injuries have been a primary factor behind the "Red Devils" displaying lackluster results at the season's outset. They've suffered six losses in 11 matches.

Raphael Varane, when fit, assumes a leadership role in Manchester United's defense. Sofyan Amrabat possesses the capability to deputize for Casemiro in the holding midfield position, who sustained an injury while on international duty with Brazil. It's worth noting that the Moroccan has occasionally been deployed as a left-back due to shortages in that position.

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon's recovery signifies that Manchester United now possesses at least one genuine left-back by trade. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined.

Recall that Manchester United is scheduled to face Sheffield United on October 21st in an away fixture. Sheffield United currently occupies the bottom spot in the Premier League, having garnered only one point in eight rounds. Manchester United has a golden opportunity to enhance its position in the league table, currently occupying the 10th spot with 12 points.

