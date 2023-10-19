Casemiro will miss the next Premier League match

Casemiro will miss the next match, according to an official announcement on the Manchester United website.

Reportedly, the midfielder has remained in Brazil on the advice of the club to recover quickly from a minor injury he sustained while playing for his country. As a result, he won't be able to participate in the match against Sheffield United, scheduled for Saturday, October 21. It is expected that he will return to training at the beginning of the following week. He will also miss the Champions League match against Copenhagen on October 24 due to suspension.

Recall that in August 2022, the English club Manchester United announced a transfer deal for Casemiro. The transfer fee amounted to 60 million euros (51 million pounds), with an additional 10 million euros included as bonuses. The transfer was completed on August 22, 2022, and the player signed a contract with the club until 2026, with an option for an additional year.

In the first matchday of the Champions League on September 20, 2023, the Brazilian midfielder scored a brace against Bayern Munich in an away match, but Manchester United lost 3-4.