"He is avoiding Parker, he doesn't want to defend his belts" - David Higgins

It looks like the fight won't happen.

Details: New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker's promoter, David Higgins, told SkySports that reigning undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is avoiding his fighter:

"Oleksandr Usyk's team is making no statements, holding no negotiations, and showing no intentions whatsoever.

Everyone believes Usyk does not want to defend his WBO world champion title. I get the impression that's exactly the case.

Joseph Parker has never avoided top fighters. Not Wilder, not Zhang, not Bakole. I think in that case Joseph will fight Moses Itauma. The only question is when that bout will take place. Moses is young and lacks the experience Parker has. So it all depends on how the circumstances unfold," SkySports quotes Parker's promoter David Higgins as saying.