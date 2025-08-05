Creative move! Joseph Parker officially challenges Oleksandr Usyk

We're in for another mega-fight.

Details: Today, on his X social media page, 33-year-old New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker issued an official challenge to undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker decided to make his proposal for a fight in a creative way, using the popular A-ha song Take On Me—a clear call to action: "take on me."

Earlier, it was reported that the WBO has ordered Usyk to make a mandatory title defense against Parker, but the Ukrainian champion has yet to announce any concrete plans regarding his next opponent.

Reminder: It’s possible, but not certain: Oleksandr Usyk has a new potential opponent