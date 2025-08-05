Creative move! Joseph Parker officially challenges Oleksandr Usyk
It looks like the fight is getting closer and closer.
Boxing News Today, 08:34Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images
We're in for another mega-fight.
Details: Today, on his X social media page, 33-year-old New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker issued an official challenge to undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Parker decided to make his proposal for a fight in a creative way, using the popular A-ha song Take On Me—a clear call to action: "take on me."
Earlier, it was reported that the WBO has ordered Usyk to make a mandatory title defense against Parker, but the Ukrainian champion has yet to announce any concrete plans regarding his next opponent.
Reminder: It’s possible, but not certain: Oleksandr Usyk has a new potential opponent
Popular news
Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?
Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa LeagueHamrun SpartansMaccabi Tel Aviv13:00
-
-
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueMalmoe FFFC Copenhagen13:00
-
-
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueKF ShkendijaQarabag FK14:00
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivPafos FC14:00
-
-
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)AccringtonOldham14:45
-
-
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference LeagueKlaksvikNeman Grodno14:45
-
-
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions LeagueRangersViktoria Plzen14:45
-
-
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions LeagueKairat AlmatySlovan Bratislava11:00
-
-
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa LeagueRFSKuPS13:00
-
-
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions LeagueSalzburgClub Brugge13:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:06 Manchester United fans prepare protest against Ratcliffe Lifestyle Today, 08:58 Neymar shares new personal photo during dinner with his fiancée Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend? Boxing News Today, 08:34 Football news Today, 08:23 16 players on the roster, stadium partially closed. One of England's oldest clubs on the brink of collapse Football news Today, 08:20 Hungry for success. Mbappé shares photos from his first Real Madrid training session after vacation Lifestyle Today, 07:59 Hygiene routine: Mauro Icardi shares personal photos of his shaving process Football news Today, 07:56 Napoli one step away from signing Miguel Gutiérrez Football news Today, 07:41 Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him Lifestyle Today, 07:23 Serena Williams shares photos from an exciting trip with her daughters
Sport Predictions
Football Today Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football Today Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football Today Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025