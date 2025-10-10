ES ES FR FR
"He is a great player and a great person." - Kylian Mbappé shares his thoughts on Vinícius

Real Madrid's two biggest stars are getting along well.
Football news Today, 06:10
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates with team mate Kylian Mbappe Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Mbappé and Vini are united by a common goal.

Details: In an interview with Movistar, the French national team and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé shared his thoughts on fellow Real star Vinícius Júnior, and also spoke about their teamwork within the squad:

"I have a very good relationship with Vini, much better than last season because now we know each other better. He is a great player and a great person."

Our goal is the same — to help Real Madrid win titles," Mbappé admitted.

Last season, headlines repeatedly suggested that relations between Mbappé and Vinícius were strained and that both players were on the verge of conflict. However, according to Mbappé, that's all in the past, as they've gotten to know each other better—a testament to their professionalism at the highest level.

