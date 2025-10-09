“There was a genuine connection between us.” Vinícius comments on his breakup with Virgínia

The player admitted his mistake and offered an apology.

Vinícius found himself in an unpleasant situation after well-known host and influencer Virgínia Fonseca announced the end of their relationship. The Brazilian forward decided not to remain silent.

Details: The Real Madrid winger acknowledged his mistake, noting that although they were not officially a couple, there was a real bond between them. He also apologized for his actions.

Quote: “We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. Recently, I experienced a situation that made me think and realize that my behavior did not reflect the kind of person I want to be, nor the kind of relationship I want to build. Virgínia is an incredible woman and a wonderful mother, for whom I feel immense admiration and respect. Since the day we met, she has come to Madrid three times just to see me, leaving behind her routine, responsibilities, and life simply to be with me. I met an amazing mother and an extraordinary partner. Although we were not officially a couple, there was a sincere connection between us. I’m not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I reacted poorly, and that I disappointed her. Therefore, I want to publicly apologize from the bottom of my heart, because I’ve understood that real relationships only exist when there is respect, trust, and transparency. The idea now is to start over — without lies, without arguments, without masks. With love, affection, and respect,” he wrote on Instagram.

Reminder: The reason for the breakup was that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.