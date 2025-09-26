"He has to make a choice." Tudor touts his protégé at Juventus for top clubs

He was already close to a move to England this summer.

Turin's Juventus has consistently supplied players to elite clubs, but the Bianconeri managers have also excelled at promoting their talents to football powerhouses.

Details: Juventus head coach Igor Tudor stated that the team's full-back, Andrea Cambiaso, possesses all the qualities required to play at the highest level, with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City among his potential destinations. Incidentally, they showed interest in the defender this spring with an eye on the summer transfer window, but the move ultimately did not materialize.