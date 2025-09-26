RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "He has to make a choice." Tudor touts his protégé at Juventus for top clubs

"He has to make a choice." Tudor touts his protégé at Juventus for top clubs

He was already close to a move to England this summer.
Football news Today, 09:35
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
"He has to make a choice." Tudor touts his protégé at Juventus for top clubs Getty Images

Turin's Juventus has consistently supplied players to elite clubs, but the Bianconeri managers have also excelled at promoting their talents to football powerhouses.

Details: Juventus head coach Igor Tudor stated that the team's full-back, Andrea Cambiaso, possesses all the qualities required to play at the highest level, with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City among his potential destinations. Incidentally, they showed interest in the defender this spring with an eye on the summer transfer window, but the move ultimately did not materialize.

Quote: "He can play on the flank; he has a unique perspective on the game, seeing the match like a midfielder. He needs to become more consistent; he potentially could play for the best clubs in the world, but he has to make a choice. If he decides, he could play for Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Manchester City."

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
Kenan Yildiz of Juventus FC looks dejected during the Serie A match Football news 24 sep 2025, 01:58 Manchester United and Arsenal gearing up for battle over Kenan Yildiz
Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek Transfer news 23 sep 2025, 09:46 Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match Football news 23 sep 2025, 05:03 Not for sale! Manchester United reject multiple offers for Joshua Zirkzee
Andrea Angelli Football news 22 sep 2025, 11:58 Rome court acquits Juventus bosses in financial fraud case
The referee of the Verona vs Juventus match demoted to Serie B. What happened? Football news 21 sep 2025, 12:55 The referee of the Verona vs Juventus match demoted to Serie B. What happened?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores