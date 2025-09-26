"He has to make a choice." Tudor touts his protégé at Juventus for top clubs
Turin's Juventus has consistently supplied players to elite clubs, but the Bianconeri managers have also excelled at promoting their talents to football powerhouses.
Details: Juventus head coach Igor Tudor stated that the team's full-back, Andrea Cambiaso, possesses all the qualities required to play at the highest level, with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City among his potential destinations. Incidentally, they showed interest in the defender this spring with an eye on the summer transfer window, but the move ultimately did not materialize.
Quote: "He can play on the flank; he has a unique perspective on the game, seeing the match like a midfielder. He needs to become more consistent; he potentially could play for the best clubs in the world, but he has to make a choice. If he decides, he could play for Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Manchester City."