‘He has a special aura’: Eze has already made an impression on Arteta

The boss is pleased.
Football news Today, 13:29
The signing of Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze was a highly anticipated move for Arsenal, and now the player has already arrived at the Gunners’ facilities. London head coach Mikel Arteta has not hidden his delight at working with him.

Details: The Spanish manager admitted that Eze has already impressed him with a unique aura. Moreover, Martin Ødegaard is expected to miss the match at Anfield due to injury, which increases the chances of Eze making his debut as early as this weekend.

Quote: “Eze has a special aura. He’s already absorbed a lot of information about what we want from him on the pitch. But the most important thing is to make sure he has the freedom and opportunities to showcase his quality.”

Reminder: The 27-year-old midfielder joined Emirates last week for a fee of up to £68 million. Arsenal managed to hijack the deal from their fierce rivals Tottenham at the very last moment.

