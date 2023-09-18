Harry Kane said that it is necessary to get off to a good start in the Champions League

Hary Kane shared his impressions of the start in the Champions League with Bayern Munich, CBS reports.

According to him, Bayern Munich has won the championship for 11 years or so and won the Champions League a few years ago. This club is always expected to win and win titles.

"I think in the Champions League group you always need to move from match to match and then assess where you are. You need to start well. You always want to start well in the group. It sets the tone for the rest of the tournament," he said.

On August 12, 2023, he moved to Bayern, having signed a contract with the German club until June 2027. The cost of the transfer amounted to 110 million euros. Kane scored four goals in four Bundesliga matches.

Kane has been in Tottenham's academy since he was 11 and left the club this summer. He only had a year left on his contract, but he and the team were headed in different directions. Tottenham decided to make a restructuring in the team, but this course of events does not suit the 30-year-old football player. He wants to win trophies, so he insisted on his transfer and moved to Bayern Munich.