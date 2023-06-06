Harry Kane has responded to interest from Real Madrid

London-based Tottenham Hotspur striker and England international Harry Kane is ready to move to Real Madrid, according to Marca.

According to the source, the player has already expressed his desire to the management of the Spanish club. The transfer fee could be around 80 million euros. Manchester United is also interested in the forward, but the London club doesn't want to strengthen a competitor in the Premier League.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists.