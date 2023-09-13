RU RU NG NG
Handanovic plans to retire after this season



Football news Today, 12:35



The goalkeeper of Inter plans to end his career as a professional football player, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to information, Samir Handanovic is ready to retire from professional football after becoming a free agent in the summer of 2024. Also, Romano adds that the goalkeeper can get a new role in the structure of Inter Milan.

The 39-year-old Slovenian moved to Internazionale in 2012 from Udinese. In 2004, he ended up at Udinese, initially spent three seasons on loan, and from 2007 became the number one.

In the summer of 2012, the Slovenian moved to Internazionale for almost 20 million euros, in which they were looking for a replacement for the long-term goalkeeper of the team, the Brazilian Julio Cesar. In the Milan team, he immediately became the indisputable main option of the coaching staff in the goalkeeper position.

During this period, Handanovic played 380 matches as part of Inter. He played 14 matches in the 2022-2023 season. With Internazionale, the Slovenian became the Serie A champion in the 2020-21 season, won two Italian Cups and two Super Cups.

Handanovic played for the Slovenian national team from 2004 to 2015.

