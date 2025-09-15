Had enough? McGregor withdraws his candidacy from the Irish presidential race
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his candidacy for the presidency of Ireland in early September, making headlines with his bold move for the nation’s top office. However, his stint as a contender for the country’s highest post lasted less than two weeks.
Details: On his account in the social network X (formerly Twitter), McGregor revealed that he is withdrawing his candidacy. He did not specify the exact reasons, stating only that the decision came after consulting with his family, but emphasized that he is not leaving politics altogether.
Quote: “After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy from this presidential election. It was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment. While I will not be participating in this election, my commitment to Ireland remains unwavering.
This was my first foray into politics, and although I have chosen to step away from this race, significant progress has already been made. I want to assure the people of Ireland that these will not be my last elections. You will see me again on the campaign trail in the future, where I will fight for your rights and represent the best interests of our nation.”