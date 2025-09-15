Had enough? McGregor withdraws his candidacy from the Irish presidential race

A well-considered decision.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his candidacy for the presidency of Ireland in early September, making headlines with his bold move for the nation’s top office. However, his stint as a contender for the country’s highest post lasted less than two weeks.

Details: On his account in the social network X (formerly Twitter), McGregor revealed that he is withdrawing his candidacy. He did not specify the exact reasons, stating only that the decision came after consulting with his family, but emphasized that he is not leaving politics altogether.

Muintir na hÉireann, a chairde Ghaeil,



I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann.



I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country.



I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 15, 2025