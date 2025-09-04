Unexpected twist: Conor McGregor announces presidential bid in Ireland

A move no one saw coming.

Conor McGregor has stunned the public with a sensational announcement – and this time, it has nothing to do with his fighting career, but with politics.

Details: On his account on X (formerly Twitter), the Irish fighter posted a video declaring his intention to run for President of Ireland.

Quote: “Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change has come! As President, I will not sign a single bill until it has first been put before the people! If you want to see my name on the presidential ballot, I urge you to contact your local councillors today and ask them to nominate me. Our councillors are the backbone of our communities. They work harder and do more for the people than the members of the Irish Parliament, who continue to let this country down time and again. If you are a councillor who feels your voice is ignored, your hands are tied, and your community is being neglected, then I ask you to stand with me. Nominate me, and I will give you the platform and the power to make sure you are truly heard. If you want to vote for McGregor, it starts now. Call your local councillor today and demand change. Ar aghaidh, ar son na hÉireann,” the statement read.

Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now!



As President, I will not sign any bill in law until it goes back to the people first!



If you want to see my name on the ballot for the Presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to… pic.twitter.com/LGDCSGN9vr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 4, 2025

Reminder: UFC star Conor McGregor recently failed to provide the Dublin Court of Appeal with sufficient evidence to overturn his conviction on sexual assault charges.