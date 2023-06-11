Haaland repeats Ronaldo's impressive record
Football news Today, 13:55
Photo: Erling Haaland's Instagram/Author Unknown
Norwegian forward Erling Haaland of Manchester City has matched the achievement of former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Squawka.
Haaland has become the champion of England and won the UEFA Champions League in a single season, finishing as the top scorer in both tournaments. He has also been named the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year. Ronaldo achieved the same feat in the 2007/2008 season.
In the current season, the 22-year-old Haaland has played 53 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Football news 09 june 2023, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news 07 june 2023, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Tottenham close to signing Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 13:55 Haaland repeats Ronaldo's impressive record Football news Today, 13:42 Aston Villa may sign ex-Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Football news Today, 13:30 Manchester City striker Alvarez set a unique achievement Football news Today, 13:15 Aston Villa have signed the Belgian midfielder. He was interested in top clubs Football news Today, 12:55 The President of real Madrid answered the question about the possible transfer of Mbappe Football news Today, 12:44 Arsenal interested in signing Leicester defender Football news Today, 12:30 Real Madrid extend the club legend's contract Football news Today, 12:15 "Manchester United" is demanding a reduction in the price for the goalkeeper from "Porto" Football news Today, 11:55 Barcelona decide on Fati's future
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bari vs Cagliari predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football Today Maritimo vs Estrela Amadora predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on June 12, 2023 Football Today Goias vs Fluminense predictions and betting tipson June 12, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Newell’s Old Boys vs Union de Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on June 12, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Banfield vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Instituto vs Racing Avellaneda predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Velez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023