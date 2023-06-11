Haaland repeats Ronaldo's impressive record

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland of Manchester City has matched the achievement of former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Squawka.

Haaland has become the champion of England and won the UEFA Champions League in a single season, finishing as the top scorer in both tournaments. He has also been named the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year. Ronaldo achieved the same feat in the 2007/2008 season.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Haaland has played 53 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.