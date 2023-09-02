Haaland breaks another record

Erling Holland was the fastest to score and provide 50 assists in the Premier League, Goal reports.

In the match against Fulham, the Norwegian scored a hat-trick and provided one assist. Thus, he became the fastest EPL player to score 50 goals and provide assists. The player needed 39 matches for this. By the way, Man City legend Cole did it in 43 games. First, Holland assisted Juan Alvarez when he opened the scoring in the match. And in the second half, Erling scored a hat trick. For the Norwegian, this is the 50th, 51st and 52nd goals in 53 Premier League matches. Currently, Erling has scored 41 goals and nine assists.

We will remind that in July 2022 Holland moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund. Before that, he spent three seasons in Germany. During this period, he scored 86 goals in 89 matches. In the first season for City, Holland made a treble, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. Also, a few days ago, the Norwegian was recognized as the best player of the Premier League and the best player of the UEFA season.

By the way, Manchester City defeated Fulham with a score of 5:1.