RU RU NG NG
Main News Haaland breaks another record

Haaland breaks another record

Football news Today, 13:48
Haaland breaks another record Photo: https://twitter.com/OptaJoe

Erling Holland was the fastest to score and provide 50 assists in the Premier League, Goal reports.

In the match against Fulham, the Norwegian scored a hat-trick and provided one assist. Thus, he became the fastest EPL player to score 50 goals and provide assists. The player needed 39 matches for this. By the way, Man City legend Cole did it in 43 games. First, Holland assisted Juan Alvarez when he opened the scoring in the match. And in the second half, Erling scored a hat trick. For the Norwegian, this is the 50th, 51st and 52nd goals in 53 Premier League matches. Currently, Erling has scored 41 goals and nine assists.

We will remind that in July 2022 Holland moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund. Before that, he spent three seasons in Germany. During this period, he scored 86 goals in 89 matches. In the first season for City, Holland made a treble, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. Also, a few days ago, the Norwegian was recognized as the best player of the Premier League and the best player of the UEFA season.

By the way, Manchester City defeated Fulham with a score of 5:1.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news Today, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football Yesterday, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Yesterday, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Yesterday, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:01 Bayern defeated Borussia Gladbach in the last minutes Football news Today, 14:42 A hat-trick from 18-year-old Ferguson helped Brighton beat Newcastle Football news Today, 14:33 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Today, 14:25 Carlos Vela compared Messi and Ibrahimovic Football news Today, 13:48 Haaland breaks another record Football news Today, 12:46 English Championship 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 12:27 Real Madrid wins a willful victory in the match against Getafe Football news Today, 12:09 Manchester City beats Fulham, Chelsea unexpectedly loses to Nottingham Football news Today, 11:29 A scandal broke out in MLS around Messi Football news Today, 09:52 Everton scored their first point of the new season
Sport Predictions
Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Inter vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Empoli vs Juventus 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Lyon vs PSG 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023