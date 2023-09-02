RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester City beats Fulham, Chelsea unexpectedly loses to Nottingham

Manchester City beats Fulham, Chelsea unexpectedly loses to Nottingham

Football news Today, 12:09
Manchester City beats Fulham, Chelsea unexpectedly loses to Nottingham Photo: https://twitter.com/ManCity

In the fourth round of the Premier League, Manchester City hosted Fulham, and Chelsea met Nottingham at home. It was not without a sensation.

Man City opened the scoring in the 31st minute through the efforts of Juan Alvarez, but just two minutes later, Tim Ream restored parity on the scoreboard. Felham failed to hold on to a draw in the first half. In stoppage time before the first half, Nathan Ake scored City's second goal. In the second half of the match, Erling Holland completed a hat trick, scoring in the 58th, 70th and 90+5 minutes. Manchester City calmly deal with Fulham and get their fourth win in four Premier League games.

At the same time, Chelsea suffered an unexpected home defeat against Nottingham. In the first half, the Blues controlled the ball more, but could not create a scoring opportunity. At the start of the second half, Nottingham scored a goal and took the lead, Anthony Elanga distinguished himself with a goal. Until the end of the match, the home team tried to win back, but the guests persevered and won.

Premier League. Fifth round
"Manchester City" - "Fulham" - 5:1 (2:1, 3:0)
"Chelsea" - "Nottingham" - 0:1 (0:0, 0:1)
"Burnley" - "Tottenham" - 2:5 (1:2, 1:3)
"Brentford" - "Bournemouth" - 2:2 (1:1, 1:1)

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Premier League England
Popular news
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news Today, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football Yesterday, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Yesterday, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Yesterday, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:46 English Championship 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 12:27 Real Madrid wins a willful victory in the match against Getafe Football news Today, 12:10 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Today, 12:09 Manchester City beats Fulham, Chelsea unexpectedly loses to Nottingham Football news Today, 11:29 A scandal broke out in MLS around Messi Football news Today, 09:52 Everton scored their first point of the new season Football news Today, 07:38 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 05:57 England clubs spend record amount on transfers Football news Today, 05:04 PSG star forward is called to the Russian club Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Sport Predictions
Football Today Napoli vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Inter vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023