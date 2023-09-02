Manchester City beats Fulham, Chelsea unexpectedly loses to Nottingham

In the fourth round of the Premier League, Manchester City hosted Fulham, and Chelsea met Nottingham at home. It was not without a sensation.

Man City opened the scoring in the 31st minute through the efforts of Juan Alvarez, but just two minutes later, Tim Ream restored parity on the scoreboard. Felham failed to hold on to a draw in the first half. In stoppage time before the first half, Nathan Ake scored City's second goal. In the second half of the match, Erling Holland completed a hat trick, scoring in the 58th, 70th and 90+5 minutes. Manchester City calmly deal with Fulham and get their fourth win in four Premier League games.

At the same time, Chelsea suffered an unexpected home defeat against Nottingham. In the first half, the Blues controlled the ball more, but could not create a scoring opportunity. At the start of the second half, Nottingham scored a goal and took the lead, Anthony Elanga distinguished himself with a goal. Until the end of the match, the home team tried to win back, but the guests persevered and won.

Premier League. Fifth round

"Manchester City" - "Fulham" - 5:1 (2:1, 3:0)

"Chelsea" - "Nottingham" - 0:1 (0:0, 0:1)

"Burnley" - "Tottenham" - 2:5 (1:2, 1:3)

"Brentford" - "Bournemouth" - 2:2 (1:1, 1:1)