Haaland admires Bellingham's performance

In yesterday's match, Jude Bellingham scored a brace, marking his ninth and tenth goals for Real. The two goals from the Englishman helped Real secure a 4-0 victory over Osasuna.

After the match, the English forward posted a photo on his Instagram page featuring his famous goal celebration. Norwegian and Manchester City star, Erling Haaland, reacted to Bellingham's post, leaving a comment that simply said, "Unreal."

Jude Bellingham joined Real last summer for €103 million from Borussia Dortmund. Currently, the English forward is the top scorer in La Liga, with eight goals to his name, putting him three goals ahead of his closest competitors.

Real Madrid is leading the league table, but Barcelona has one game in hand. The Catalan club will play their match today against Granada.