Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Granada vs Barcelona prediction
LaLiga Spain 08 oct 2023, 15:00 Granada - Barcelona
Spain, Granada, Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
Granada will compete with Barcelona in the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga. The match will take place at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on Sunday, October 8, and will start at 21:00 CET.

Granada is one of the most nomadic teams in Spain. The club often changes its registration in the leagues and looks very unstable at the inner arena. Speaking about the last but one year, the team left the top division of the country, but managed to win a ticket back, taking the 1st place, in the previous La Liga 2.

The start of a new campaign cannot be called a successful one. Granada won only 1 match (that was a 3:2 score in the struggle with Mallorca) and has already got 5 defeats. It is located in the relegation zone and is only ahead of Almeria. Nowadays, Granada is one of the main candidates for relegation.

Barca is the current champion of Spain. Xavi’s wards look very solid at the start of the new season. They are in the 2nd place and lose only 1 point to Real Madrid in the championship, moreover, the Champions League began with a crushing victory over Antwerp and a minimal success in the away battle against Porto. Barcelona is currently leading the group.

Barca faces a difficult calendar after the break for international matches: Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and two matches with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Granada has only one win in its 8 previous matches.

Barcelona has lost 19 matches in a row.

Granada beat Barca on its home field 4 years ago.

Prediction


The guests are real favourites of the following battle. I believe that “the Catalans” will easily take a confident victory over the outsider. I bet on Barcelona to win with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

