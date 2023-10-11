Gundogan reveals the secret needed to help Barcelona win the Champions League

Catalan Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan expressed his opinion about the team’s prospects in the Champions League.

According to the footballer, in order to achieve success, the team must give its best in every match.

“We shouldn't go out onto the field and think about the result. Any opponent is important for us,” he said.

The German footballer also believes that Barcelona can reach the Champions League final and win

“We have an excellent coach and players who have already won this tournament,” he added.

Let us remember that Ilkay Gundogan moved to Barcelona from Manchester City last summer and his contract with the Catalan club runs until 2025.

Barcelona currently sit top of Champions League Group H after two games with maximum points. Last year, the Catalans couldn't even qualify from the Champions League group, which was a big failure.

The last time Barça won the most prestigious club tournament in Europe was in the 2016/17 season.