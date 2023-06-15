Gundogan refuses to move to top German club
Football news Today, 16:42
Photo: Ilkay Gundogan's Instagram / Unknown author
Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and the German national team has refused to move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild.
According to the source, the player did not want to return to the Bundesliga. Currently, he is considering options with Arsenal, Barcelona, PSG, one of the clubs from Saudi Arabia, as well as the possibility of extending his contract with Manchester City.
It is worth noting that the midfielder played for Borussia Dortmund from 2011 to 2016.
In the current season, the 32-year-old Gundogan has played 51 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.
