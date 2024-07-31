Guatemalan athlete brings her country its first ever Olympic gold medal
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 10:57Liam Carter Dailysports's expert
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
On Wednesday, 31 July, the final in shooting women’s trap took place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The winner of the discipline was Adriana Ruano Oliva from Guatemala. The athlete won the first Olympic gold medal in the history of her country.
Silvana Stanco of Italy won the silver medal. The bronze medal was won by Penny Smith of Australia.
This is the second medal for Guatemala at the Olympics in Paris. Earlier, Jean-Pierre Brol won a bronze medal in the men's trapeze.
We would like to remind you that the Dailysports team has prepared for you the schedule of competitions in which medals will be awarded on 31 July.
Popular news
Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
Olympic Games News Today, 07:06 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
Upcoming matchesAll
FC Astana 0 - 0 FC Milsami Orhei Today, 10:00 Conference League Qualification.FC AstanaFC Milsami Orhei45’ + 1
0
0
Llapi - : - Brondby IF Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.LlapiBrondby IF11:00
-
-
Urartu FC - : - Banik Ostrava Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.Urartu FCBanik Ostrava11:00
-
-
NK Bravo - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.NK BravoZrinjski Mostar11:00
-
-
Ararat Armenia - : - Zimbru Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.Ararat ArmeniaZimbru11:00
-
-
Ordabasy Shymkent - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.Ordabasy ShymkentFC Differdange 0311:00
-
-
AEK Larnaca - : - Paksi SE Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.AEK LarnacaPaksi SE12:00
-
-
Tobol Kostanay - : - FC St. Gallen Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.Tobol KostanayFC St. Gallen12:00
-
-
Pafos FC - : - Zalgiris Vilnius Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.Pafos FCZalgiris Vilnius12:00
-
-
FCI Levadia - : - Osijek Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.FCI LevadiaOsijek12:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:42 West Ham and Man United can't agree on price for Wan-Bissaka Olympic Games News Today, 10:42 Alcaraz became the first semi-finalist in the Olympic tournament Football news Today, 10:30 The transfer of Borussia Dortmund's star to a top Italian club is under threat Boxing News Today, 10:23 Former Dubois opponent believes Daniel can "light off Joshua" Football news Today, 10:13 Villarreal has said whether they will look to replace Sorloth amid rumours of his move to Atletico Olympic Games News Today, 10:05 Turkish shooter wins Olympic silver and becomes an internet star thanks to his style Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 09:43 SHOCK. A boxing fight between a transgender and a woman at the Olympics lasted only 46 seconds Football news Today, 09:23 Liverpool could include their defender in the Gordon deal Olympic Games News Today, 09:20 EMERGENCY. The Slovak cycling team was robbed at the Olympic Village near Paris
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Will Sheriff be able to get back in the game? Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction Football Today Silkeborg can win at home! Silkeborg vs Molde Prediction Football Today The Turks will record their second win in a row! Trabzonspor vs Ruzomberok Prediction Football Today Braga will win again! Maccabi Petah Tikva vs Braga Prediction Football Today Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024