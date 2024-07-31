Guatemalan athlete brings her country its first ever Olympic gold medal

On Wednesday, 31 July, the final in shooting women’s trap took place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The winner of the discipline was Adriana Ruano Oliva from Guatemala. The athlete won the first Olympic gold medal in the history of her country.

Silvana Stanco of Italy won the silver medal. The bronze medal was won by Penny Smith of Australia.

This is the second medal for Guatemala at the Olympics in Paris. Earlier, Jean-Pierre Brol won a bronze medal in the men's trapeze.

