Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on July 31?

On Wednesday, July 31, the competitions at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will continue. On this day, athletes from around the world will vie for medals across 16 events.

The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule for you, detailing the events where medals will be awarded. Note that the start times are listed in Central European Time.

Triathlon

09:00 Individual competition (women)

11:45 Individual competition (men)

Diving

12:00 Synchronized 10m platform, final (women)

Rowing

13:02 Quadruple sculls, final (men)

13:14 Quadruple sculls, final (women)

BMX Freestyle

13:10 Park, final (women)

15:44 Park, final (men)

Shooting

16:30 Trap, final (women)

Judo

17:00 Up to 70 kg (women)

17:00 Up to 90 kg (men)

Canoe Slalom

18:25 Canoe singles, final (women)

Artistic Gymnastics

18:30 Individual all-around, final (men)

Fencing

20:30 Team sabre, bronze medal match (men)

21:30 Team sabre, final (men)

Swimming

21:30 100m freestyle, final (women)

21:37 200m butterfly, final (men)

22:13 1500m freestyle, final (women)

The Dailysports team has prepared information on the overall medal tally for the 2024 Paris Olympics.