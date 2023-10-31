RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Guardiola named Manchester City's main rival in the Premier League

Guardiola named Manchester City's main rival in the Premier League

Football news Yesterday, 03:00
Guardiola named Manchester City's main rival in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola, the head coach of Manchester City, named the team that, in his opinion, is the main competitors of the “citizens” this season.

According to the Spanish coach, Liverpool players could cause problems for his players.

Liverpool are making things more and more difficult for City and making us better in every aspect of the game. During my time at City, no team presented such strong competition.

"Although Arsenal are now back in the title race, Newcastle are gaining momentum and Chelsea are restructuring, all these teams need time," he said.

Let us remind you that after ten rounds of the new Premier League season

Manchester City is currently in third place in the Premier League standings with 24 points. The leader in the standings is Tottenham, who scored two points more. As for Liverpool, the team is in fourth place and has 23 points.

